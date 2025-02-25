Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | Feb. 25, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will face off with the Carolina Hurricanes in an Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. The game will see Montreal aim for their second win in a row after a 5-2 win over the Senators in their first game back following the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Carolina, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from a 6-3 loss to Toronto in its most recent outing on Saturday, which was also the team's first game back following 4 Nations Face-Off.

Heading into the game, Montreal is seventh in the Atlantic Division, four points behind the sixth-place Boston Bruins. With the postseason in sight, the Habs will look to fight their way into Wild Card contention, however, they're facing a bit of an uphill battle.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Patrik Laine Brendan Gallagher - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Lane Hutson - Jayden Struble Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canadiens and Hurricanes, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into tonight's clash between the Habs and Hurricanes, it's no surprise that Carolina is sitting as a slight betting favorite given how well it has played this season.

On FanDuel, Carolina is a -215 favorite, while Montreal is a +176 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -218 favorite, while the Habs are +180 underdogs.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $215 bet on the Hurricanes to win $100 on FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Habs could win $176, in addition to the original bet, on the same platform.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday before kicking off the month of March with two games against the Buffalo Sabres. The first game will be played in Buffalo on Saturday, with the rematch scheduled for Monday in Montreal.

