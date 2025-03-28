Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Carolina Hurricanes | Mar. 28 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will look to get back in the win column when they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes on the road on Friday. The Habs are fresh off a 6-4 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, which extended their losing streak to four.

Meanwhile, the Canes are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, which dropped them to 8-2-0 over their last 10.

Montreal is fifth in the Atlantic Division, holding onto the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With just one point separating them from wild-card contenders like the Islanders and Rangers, and two points separating them from a Columbus Blue Jackets team eager to close out the year strong, the stakes are high for the Habs heading into Friday's game.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meeting between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes and upcoming games on Habs' schedule

Friday's game between the Canadiens and the Hurricanes will be the second of three regular-season meetings between the two teams.

On Feb. 25, they faced off in Montreal, where Edmonton picked up a convincing 4-0 win thanks to a shutout from Sam Montembeault and goals from Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine and Lane Hutson.

They will run things back on April 16 in what will serve as the final game on the Canadiens' regular season schedule.

Montreal will head to Florida on Sunday for a showdown with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, before returning home to host the Panthers in a rematch two days later.

That game will mark the first of three that the Canadiens will play at home next week, with games against the Bruins and the Flyers to follow.

