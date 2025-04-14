Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against Chicago Blackhawks| April 14, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. These two teams are going in opposite directions. At 23-36-11, the Blackhawks are one of two teams with less than 70 points (they have 57). Montreal can clinch a playoff spot with a win in regulation and is 39-31-10.
The Habs are in pretty good shape health-wise. They do have three injuries to note ahead of tonight's contest. Left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard is still out. Fellow left wing Emil Heineman is also out. Right wing Ivan Demidov will also be on the sideline today.
With that in mind, here's what the projected lineup is tonight for a possible clinching scenario at 7 p.m. EDT. Keep in mind that it is subject to change ahead of puck drop:
Forwards:
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Oliver Kapanen - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine
- Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
- Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
Defense Pairs:
- Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
- Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
Goaltenders:
- Sam Montembeault
- Jakub Dobes
Powerplay Lines:
- Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
- Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson
Penalty Kill Units:
- Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson
- Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, Alexandre Carrier
The Habs will begin their final homestand of the 2024-25 regular season with these last two games. They are coming off a road overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who shut them out.
Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Montreal Canadiens are favored tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- Montreal is -256 to win on the moneyline.
- The Blackhawks are +200 to win outright.
- The puck line is Montreal -1.5, which is +104.
- The Blackhawks are -119 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -125, and the under is +105.
After today's contest, Montreal has just one more remaining game on the schedule. It is three points up on the next-closest playoff contender for that second wild card, so it might get into the postseason.
The Canadiens will finish up the regular season with a home contest against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.
