Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against Chicago Blackhawks| April 14, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. These two teams are going in opposite directions. At 23-36-11, the Blackhawks are one of two teams with less than 70 points (they have 57). Montreal can clinch a playoff spot with a win in regulation and is 39-31-10.

Ad

The Habs are in pretty good shape health-wise. They do have three injuries to note ahead of tonight's contest. Left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard is still out. Fellow left wing Emil Heineman is also out. Right wing Ivan Demidov will also be on the sideline today.

With that in mind, here's what the projected lineup is tonight for a possible clinching scenario at 7 p.m. EDT. Keep in mind that it is subject to change ahead of puck drop:

Ad

Trending

Forwards:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Oliver Kapanen - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense Pairs:

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goaltenders:

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay Lines:

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson

Penalty Kill Units:

Ad

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, Alexandre Carrier

The Habs will begin their final homestand of the 2024-25 regular season with these last two games. They are coming off a road overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, who shut them out.

Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Montreal Canadiens are favored tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Ad

Montreal is -256 to win on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks are +200 to win outright.

The puck line is Montreal -1.5, which is +104.

The Blackhawks are -119 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -125, and the under is +105.

After today's contest, Montreal has just one more remaining game on the schedule. It is three points up on the next-closest playoff contender for that second wild card, so it might get into the postseason.

Ad

The Canadiens are favored to win tonight (Imagn)

The Canadiens will finish up the regular season with a home contest against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama