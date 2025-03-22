Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | March 22, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to bounce back from a loss to the New York Islanders when the team faces off with the Colorado Avalanche. Although the Habs are fresh off an overtime loss on Thursday, they are 3-2 over their last five and 6-1-3 over their last ten.

On the flip side, Colorado's heading into tonight's game with momentum after a lopsided win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Over its last five, Colorado is 3-2, however, over its last ten, the team is 8-1-1.

While Montreal is looking to stave off teams like the Islanders, Rangers and Blue Jackets while holding onto its wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Avalanche are sitting in third place in the Central Division, four points ahead of the fourth-place Minnesota Wild.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking back at the previous meeting between the Canadiens and the Avalanche and upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Avalanche will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

In their first and only previous meeting this year, Montreal picked up a 2-1 shootout win, which started what would ultimately be a three-game win streak for the team.

Following tonight's game, the Habs will hit the road for a four-game stretch that will see them play the Blues on Tuesday, the Flyers on Thursday, the Hurricanes next Friday and the Panthers on Sunday.

From there, the team will return home for a three-game stretch, including a rematch with the reigning Stanley Cup champs and showdowns against the Bruins and the Flyers.

From there, the team will have just six games left in the regular season before the start of the postseason.

