Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings| April 8, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will be back in action against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. This is a monumental matchup for the playoffs, as the Red Wings (36-33-7) trail Montreal (38-30-9) by six points for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.
The Habs have a couple of injuries to consider for tonight's matchup. Left-wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard is still out with an upper-body injury. He's expected to miss six weeks in total. Additionally, left-wing Emil Heineman and defenseman David Savard are day-to-day.
With that in mind, the lineup should look like this. Keep in mind that they can change ahead of puck drop tonight in Montreal at 7:00 pm EDT:
Forwards:
- RW Cole Caufield - C Nick Suzuki - LW Juraj Slafkovsky
- RW Patrik Laine - C Alex Newhook - LW Oliver Kapanen
- RW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - LW Brendan Gallagher
- RW Michael Pezzetta - C Jake Evans - LW Joel Armia
Defensive Pairs:
- Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
- Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
- Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj
Goaltenders:
- Sam Montembeault
- Jakub Dobes
Powerplay Units:
- Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
- Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle
- Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier
Montreal has won four straight games, including a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators the last time out. Those have been huge to their late playoff push.
Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Montreal Canadiens are favored to get a crucial win over the Detroit Red Wings at home today. The full odds are as follows per Odds Shark:
- Montreal is -135 on the moneyline.
- The Red Wings are +109 to win outright.
- The puck line is Montreal -1.5, which is +199.
- The Detroit Red Wings are -236 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -120, and the under is +100.
After this game, the Habs have just four games left on the schedule, two at home and two on the road. Up first is a visit with the Ottawa Senators on Apr. 11 and then a trip to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Apr. 12.
Montreal closes out the season with home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (April 14) and the Carolina Hurricanes (April 16).
