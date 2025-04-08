Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings| April 8, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will be back in action against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. This is a monumental matchup for the playoffs, as the Red Wings (36-33-7) trail Montreal (38-30-9) by six points for the final wild card in the Eastern Conference.

The Habs have a couple of injuries to consider for tonight's matchup. Left-wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard is still out with an upper-body injury. He's expected to miss six weeks in total. Additionally, left-wing Emil Heineman and defenseman David Savard are day-to-day.

With that in mind, the lineup should look like this. Keep in mind that they can change ahead of puck drop tonight in Montreal at 7:00 pm EDT:

Forwards:

RW Cole Caufield - C Nick Suzuki - LW Juraj Slafkovsky RW Patrik Laine - C Alex Newhook - LW Oliver Kapanen RW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - LW Brendan Gallagher RW Michael Pezzetta - C Jake Evans - LW Joel Armia

Defensive Pairs:

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - Arber Xhekaj

Goaltenders:

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay Units:

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson

Penalty Kill Lines:

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier

Montreal has won four straight games, including a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators the last time out. Those have been huge to their late playoff push.

Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Montreal Canadiens are favored to get a crucial win over the Detroit Red Wings at home today. The full odds are as follows per Odds Shark:

Montreal is -135 on the moneyline.

The Red Wings are +109 to win outright.

The puck line is Montreal -1.5, which is +199.

The Detroit Red Wings are -236 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -120, and the under is +100.

After this game, the Habs have just four games left on the schedule, two at home and two on the road. Up first is a visit with the Ottawa Senators on Apr. 11 and then a trip to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Apr. 12.

The Canadiens are favored to win (Credits: IMAGN)

Montreal closes out the season with home games against the Chicago Blackhawks (April 14) and the Carolina Hurricanes (April 16).

