Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Edmonton Oilers | Mar. 6 2025

On Thursday night, the Montreal Canadiens will look to keep the momentum rolling when they face off with the Edmonton Oilers. With five straight wins since the NHL season picked back up following the 4 Nations hiatus, the Habs are heading into tonight's game with plenty of momentum.

Across from them on the ice tonight will be an Edmonton team that has struggled to find its rhythm, going just 3-7-0 over their last ten.

Heading into tonight's game, the Habs are sixth in a competitive Atlantic Division. Currently, the team sits one point behind the fifth-place Red Wings, and just one point ahead of the seventh-place Boston Bruins.

While the team may be in the bottom half of the divisional standings, it's just two points outside wild card contention in the Eastern Conference. Given that and all the momentum it's built as of late, the team could make its first postseason appearance since 2021 if it can keep it up.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Owen Beck - Patrik Laine Brendan Gallagher - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meeting between Montreal and Edmonton this season as well as upcoming games on the Canadiens' schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Habs and the Oilers, Montreal is confident knowing the last time these two teams played, it beat Edmonton.

In mid-November, Montreal picked up a 3–0 shutout win over the Oilers, with goals from Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher and Kaiden Guhle. Additionally, netminder Sam Montembeault had a great game, turning away all 30 of Edmonton's shot attempts.

Heading into tonight's game, Montembeault and the Canadiens will look to make it 2–0 against the Oilers.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will head to Calgary for a showdown with the Flames on Saturday, before then heading to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Tuesday.

From there, the team will wrap up its road stint with a game against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday before returning home.

