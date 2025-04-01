  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | April 1, 2025

Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | April 1, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 01, 2025 17:31 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Montreal Canadiens projected lines for tonight's game against the Florida Panthers (Image Credit: Imagn)

The Montreal Canadiens will look to make it two straight wins over the reigning Stanley Cup Champions when they collide with the Florida Panthers at home on Tuesday.

Ad

In their most recent outing, the Habs were able to hand the Panthers a 4-2 loss on the road on Sunday, however, the Panthers will have a chance to even the score while playing in Montreal.

Currently, the Canadiens are sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the sixth-placed Red Wings, and seven points behind the Ottawa Senators.

Despite their divisional standing, the team is tied for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference alongside the New York Rangers with 77 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that, and the fact that the Columbus Blue Jackets are just two points behind them in the standings, the pressure is on the Habs to hold on to a Wild Card spot for the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  2. Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
  3. Emil Heineman - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine
  4. Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
Ad

Defense

  1. Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
  2. Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
  3. Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

  1. Sam Montembeault
  2. Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

  1. Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
  2. Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

  1. Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard
  2. Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meetings between the Canadiens and the Panthers this season

Tonight's showdown between the Canadiens and the Panthers will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Ad

Prior to Sunday's showdown in Florida, where the Habs were able to pick up a 4-2 win, the two teams faced off twice earlier in the season.

Back in late December in their first meeting of the 2024-25 season, Montreal picked up a stunning 4-0 shutout win thanks to stellar netminding from Jakub Dobes.

Then, in mid-March, the two teams faced off in Montreal, with the Habs picking up a convincing 3-1 win to extend their regular-season series record against the reigning champs to 2-0.

After a win on Sunday, tonight's game will be Florida's last chance to get a win against the Canadiens this season.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी