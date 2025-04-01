Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Florida Panthers | April 1, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will look to make it two straight wins over the reigning Stanley Cup Champions when they collide with the Florida Panthers at home on Tuesday.

In their most recent outing, the Habs were able to hand the Panthers a 4-2 loss on the road on Sunday, however, the Panthers will have a chance to even the score while playing in Montreal.

Currently, the Canadiens are sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the sixth-placed Red Wings, and seven points behind the Ottawa Senators.

Despite their divisional standing, the team is tied for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference alongside the New York Rangers with 77 points.

Given that, and the fact that the Columbus Blue Jackets are just two points behind them in the standings, the pressure is on the Habs to hold on to a Wild Card spot for the playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meetings between the Canadiens and the Panthers this season

Tonight's showdown between the Canadiens and the Panthers will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

Prior to Sunday's showdown in Florida, where the Habs were able to pick up a 4-2 win, the two teams faced off twice earlier in the season.

Back in late December in their first meeting of the 2024-25 season, Montreal picked up a stunning 4-0 shutout win thanks to stellar netminding from Jakub Dobes.

Then, in mid-March, the two teams faced off in Montreal, with the Habs picking up a convincing 3-1 win to extend their regular-season series record against the reigning champs to 2-0.

After a win on Sunday, tonight's game will be Florida's last chance to get a win against the Canadiens this season.

