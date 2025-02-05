Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Los Angeles Kings | Feb. 5, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to make it two in a row after a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, which snapped a five-game skid for the team. Across from them on the ice tonight will be an LA Kings team eager to make it two straight after a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Currently, the Habs are sitting in seventh place in a competitive Atlantic Division, six points ahead of the last-place Buffalo Sabres, and five points behind both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, who are both tied for fifth.

On the flip side, the LA Kings are sitting on the verge of wild-card contention in the West. While the team is currently in third place in the Pacific Division with 60 points, the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks are just one point behind them in the standings.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Josh Anderson Patrik Laine - Jake Evans - Joel Armia Owen Beck - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Defense

Mike Matheson - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Powerplay

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Odds for tonight's Canadiens vs Kings game as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

On FanDuel, LA is a -250 favorite while Montreal is a +202 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, LA is a -250 favorite while Montreal is a +205 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $250 bet on LA as the favorite to win $100 on DraftKings while a $100 bet on Montreal could win $205.

Following tonight's game, the Habs will head back home to host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will see them face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday before a 13-day hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off.

The team will then be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they collide with the Ottawa Senators on the road.

