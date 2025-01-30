Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against Minnesota Wild | Jan. 30 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action on Thursday at 7 p.m. EST as they host the surging Minnesota Wild. Montreal is 24-21-5 and in seventh place in its division. The Wild are in third place with a record of 30-17-4 heading into tonight's contest at Center Bell.

Montreal currently has just two injuries to be concerned about. Left wing Emil Heineman and defenseman David Reinbacher are both on injured reserve. Other than that, everyone is healthy and should be available tonight.

With that in mind, here's what the Montreal lineup should look like. Note that this is subject to change before the puck drop:

Forwards:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Jake Evans - Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Defensive Pairs:

Lane Hutson - Mike Matheson Arber Xhekaj - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalkeepers:

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay Lines:

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill Units:

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Logan Mailloux, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Montreal is at home for the third straight game but lost the first two. First, the team lost in overtime to the New Jersey Devils. Then, it lost to the league-leading Winnipeg Jets.

Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Montreal Canadiens, despite being at home, are underdogs against the Minnesota Wild. Here are the full odds according to Odds Shark:

Minnesota is -128 to win outright.

Montreal is +104 on the moneyline.

The puck line is Montreal -1, which is +200.

Minnesota +1 is -188.

The total is 6.5 goals combined.

The over is +155 and the under is -222.

After tonight, Montreal will travel for three games. First, it will visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 4 p.m. EST. Then, on Tuesday, it will visit the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. EST.

Finally, they'll take on the LA Kings on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EST. After that, they head back home to take on the New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning in a two-game homestand.

