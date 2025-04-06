Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | April 6, 2025

On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Nashville Predators in the second game of a back-to-back following Saturday's showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers.
After spending the last three games defending home ice, the team will be on the road tonight as they face the Nashville Predators, a team that's already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.
While Nashville won't be fighting for a spot in the playoffs tonight, Montreal will be looking to move closer to returning to the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2021 season.
Montreal Canadiens projected lines
Note: Lines are subject to change
Forwards
- Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
- Emil Heineman - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine
- Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
- Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia
Defense
- Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
- Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
Goalies
- Sam Montembeault
- Jakub Dobes
Powerplay
- Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
- Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman
Penalty Kill
- Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard
- Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier
Looking at the previous meeting between the Canadiens and the Panthers, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule
Tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Panthers will be their second and final meeting of the regular season.
In December, the two sides faced off in Montreal, with the Habs securing a 3–0 shutout win thanks to some impressive netminding from Sam Montembeault.
After tonight's game, Montreal will have just five games left on its regular-season schedule. The Habs' next outing will be on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings before embarking on a two-game road trip that will see them wrap up the week with back-to-back games against Ottawa and Toronto.
From there, the team will return home, hosting the Blackhawks on Monday, Apr. 14, and the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Apr. 16, before potentially shifting their focus to the postseason.
