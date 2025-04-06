Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | April 6, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:30 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Montreal Canadiens projected lines for tonight's game against the Nashville Predators (Image credit: Imagn)

On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Nashville Predators in the second game of a back-to-back following Saturday's showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers.

After spending the last three games defending home ice, the team will be on the road tonight as they face the Nashville Predators, a team that's already been mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

While Nashville won't be fighting for a spot in the playoffs tonight, Montreal will be looking to move closer to returning to the postseason for the first time since the shortened 2021 season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
  2. Emil Heineman - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine
  3. Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher
  4. Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

  1. Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
  2. Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
  3. Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

  1. Sam Montembeault
  2. Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

  1. Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
  2. Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

  1. Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard
  2. Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier
Looking at the previous meeting between the Canadiens and the Panthers, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Panthers will be their second and final meeting of the regular season.

In December, the two sides faced off in Montreal, with the Habs securing a 3–0 shutout win thanks to some impressive netminding from Sam Montembeault.

After tonight's game, Montreal will have just five games left on its regular-season schedule. The Habs' next outing will be on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings before embarking on a two-game road trip that will see them wrap up the week with back-to-back games against Ottawa and Toronto.

From there, the team will return home, hosting the Blackhawks on Monday, Apr. 14, and the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Apr. 16, before potentially shifting their focus to the postseason.

Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

