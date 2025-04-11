Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Ottawa Senators | April 11, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will face the Ottawa Senators on the road on Friday. They will try to build on a six-game win streak that most recently saw them dispatch the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Ad

Heading into Friday's game, the Habs have continued to impress, picking up two wins over the Florida Panthers, the Boston Bruins, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Nashville Predators, and the Detroit Red Wings.

On the other hand, Ottawa is heading into tonight's game after a 5–2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, who snapped its three-game win streak.

While Ottawa's already clinched a spot in the playoffs, the Habs are closing in on a wild-card playoff berth, with a six-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers, who are just behind them in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

Ad

Trending

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Oliver Kapanen - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson

Ad

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Senators, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Heading into the game, Ottawa is a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, the Senators are -142 favorites while Montreal is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Ottawa is a -142 favorite while Montreal is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $142 bet on the Senators as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on the Habs as the underdogs could win $120 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will head to Toronto for a showdown with the Maple Leafs on Saturday, before returning home for a two-game stretch to wrap up the season that will see them face off with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama