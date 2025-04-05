Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against Philadelphia Flyers| April 5, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. They will host the Flyers tonight at 7:00 pm EDT. Montreal enters play tonight as the final Wild Card in the East by two points. Philadelphia, at 31-36-9, is not technically eliminated but is 10 points back of that Wild Card spot.
The Habs are pretty much healthy for tonight's matchup. They have just one player listed on the injury report. Left wing Rafael Harvey-Pinard is still out with an upper-body injury. He's expected to miss six weeks in total.
With that in mind, the lineup should look like this. Keep in mind that they can change ahead of puck drop tonight in Montreal:
Forwards:
- RW Cole Caufield - C Nick Suzuki - LW Juraj Slafkovsky
- RW Emil Heineman - C Alex Newhook - LW Patrik Laine
- RW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - LW Brendan Gallagher
- RW Michael Pezzetta - C Jake Evans - LW Joel Armia
Defensive Pairs:
- Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier
- Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson
- Jayden Struble - David Savard
Goaltenders:
- Sam Montembeault
- Jakub Dobes
Powerplay Units:
- Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson
- Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard
- Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Kaiden Guhle, Alexandre Carrier
Montreal took a big step towards a playoff berth with a 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins their last time out.
Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Montreal Canadiens are favored to beat the Philadelphia Flyers at home tonight. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- Montreal is -149 to win outright.
- The Flyers are +120 to win on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Canadiens -1, which is +180.
- The Flyers are -175 to cover.
- The total is 7.5 goals.
- The over is +255, and the under is -400.
After today's game, Montreal will head on the road for one game to take on the Nashville Predators. That game is on Apr. 6 at 7:00 pm EDT before going back on the road.
They will then have one road game before coming back home. On Apr. 8, they will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 pm EDT.
