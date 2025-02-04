Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against San Jose Sharks | Feb. 4 2025

The Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 pm EST. Montreal just endured a tight loss, dropping them to a 24-23-5 record on the season. They're currently in seventh in the Atlantic Division. The Sharks come into this home contest with a 15-33-6 record. They're last in the league with 36 points, just behind the Chicago Blackhawks.

Montreal has a couple of injuries to contend with ahead of tonight's matchup. Left wing Emil Heineman is on Injured Reserve. He did not travel with the team on this road trip. Defenseman David Reinbacher remains on IR as well.

With that in mind, here's their expected lineup for tonight. Note that it can change ahead of the puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Cole Caufield - C Nick Suzuki - RW Juraj Slafkovsky

LW Alex Newhook - C Kirby Dach - RW Patrik Laine

LW Josh Anderson - C Christian Dvorak - RW Brendan Gallagher

LW Owen Beck - C Jake Evans - RW Joel Armia

Defensive Pairs:

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goaltenders:

Samuel Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Power Play Lines:

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill Units:

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

The Canadiens are in the midst of a three-game road trip. They lost their last matchup 3-2 to the Anaheim Ducks.

Odds for tonight's Canadiens game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Montreal Canadiens are favored to win tonight. Here are the full odds according to Odds Shark:

They are -189 on the moneyline.

The San Jose Sharks are +150 to win outright.

The puck line is Montreal -1.5, which is +150.

The Sharks are -175 to cover.

The total is six goals combined.

The over is -108, and the under is also -108.

After tonight, Montreal finishes their road trip with a bout against the Los Angeles Kings on Feb. 5 at 10:30 pm EST. They then have two home games: against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 8 at 1:00 pm EST and against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 9 at 1:00 pm EST.

