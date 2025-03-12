Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | Mar. 12, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will look to make it two in a row when they collide with the Seattle Kraken on the road. The Canadiens snapped a two-game skid by defeating the Vancouver Canucks on the road, setting the stage for tonight's game with the Kraken, which will serve as the second leg of a back-to-back.

On the other hand, Seattle is heading into tonight's game after a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Washington Capitals, which pushed their record to 2-3 over their last five.

Heading into tonight's game, the Habs will be looking to break a fifth-place tie with the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division, while moving one step closer to a wild card playoff berth.

On the flip side, with 12 points separating them from the second wild card spot in the West, Seattle's playoff hopes seem to be quickly dwindling.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki- Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Joshua Roy, Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki, Mike Matheson, Emil Heineman

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Odds for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Kraken, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Between the Habs and the Kraken, bettors are backing Seattle to get the win even though the team's fresh off a loss.

On FanDuel, Seattle is a -152 betting favorite, while Montreal is a +126 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Seattle is a -148 favorite, while Montreal is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $152 bet on Seattle as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. In the case of the Canadiens, a $100 bet could win $126 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Habs will head back home, hosting the Panthers on Saturday and the Senators on Tuesday. From there, the Canadiens will hit the road once more for a showdown with the Islanders on Thursday before wrapping up the week with a home game against the Avalanche.

