Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | March 25, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will collide with the St. Louis Blues as they kick off a four-game road trip. Heading into tonight's game, the Habs are in the midst of a two-game skid that's seen them drop back-to-back losses to the New York Islanders, and, more recently, the Colorado Avalanche.

On the flip side, St. Louis is heading into tonight's game in the midst of a six-game win streak, the longest of the season. With wins over the Wild, Ducks, Predators (twice), Canucks and Blackhawks, the Blues are riding plenty of momentum into tonight's showdown.

Currently, Montreal is sitting in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with 75 points, and although the team is sitting four points outside of fourth place, it is currently holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, with one point separating them from both the Islanders and Rangers.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Joshua Roy - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Emil Heineman - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexandre Carrier Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault Jakub Dobes

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Nick Suzuki, Joshua Roy, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Mike Matheson, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Jayden Struble, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the previous meeting between the Canadiens and the Blues, as well as upcoming games on the Habs' schedule

Tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Blues will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams. Back in late October, the two sides faced off in Montreal, with the Habs able to pick up a convincing win 5-2.

The game saw goals from Joel Armia, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, and Alex Newhook, while St. Louis struggled to find the back of the net late game.

This time around, the Canadiens will also notably have Patrik Laine, who missed the previous meeting between the two teams with a knee injury, back in action.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will head to Philly for a showdown with the Flyers on Thursday before then heading for Carolina for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The team will then play back-to-back games against the Panthers to wrap up the month of March, and kick off the month of April as it begins the final stretch of the regular season.

