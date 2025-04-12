Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | April 12, 2025

Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road as the team approaches the final stretch of the regular season. The Habs are fresh off a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators on Friday, snapping a six-game win streak. Meanwhile, Toronto will look to build upon a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier in the week, which pushed them to 4-1 over their last five.

While Toronto has already clinched a playoff berth, Montreal, holding on to the second wild-card spot in the East with a six-point lead over the Rangers, is still looking to officially clinch a spot in the postseason.

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Oliver Kapanen - Alex Newhook - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher Michael Pezzetta - Jake Evans - Joel Armia

Defense

Mike Matheson - Alexander Carrier Kaiden Guhle - Lane Hutson Jayden Struble - David Savard

Goalies

Jakub Dobes Sam Montembeault

Powerplay

Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Josh Anderson

Penalty Kill

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson Nick Suzuki, Christian Dvorak, David Savard, Alexandre Carrier

Odds for tonight's Canadiens vs Maple Leafs game, as well as upcoming games on Montreal's schedule

Toronto is a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, Toronto is a -238 favorite, while Montreal is a +195 underdog. Meanwhile, on FanDuel, Toronto is a -220 favorite while Montreal is a +180 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $220 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Montreal as the underdogs could win $180 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canadiens will have just two games left on their regular-season schedule: A home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday and a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

