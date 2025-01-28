Canadiens lineup tonight: Montreal’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | Jan. 28 2025

The Montreal Canadiens will look to snap a two-game skid when they face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, following a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. While the team has made a strong push as they look to secure a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, they'll face a tough test when they collide with the Jets, who are in the midst of a three-game winning streak that most recently saw them pick up a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Heading into the game, the Canadiens are No. 6 in a competitive Atlantic Division standings, two points behind the No. 5 Tampa Bay Lightning. With a win, the team could both make strides in the divisional standings, as well as in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, out West, the Winnipeg Jets are sitting atop the Central Division with 71 points, giving them a comfortable lead over the second-place Dallas Stars. With the team proving to be one of the most consistent in the NHL this season, they will look to keep the momentum rolling tonight.

Trending

Montreal Canadiens projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky Alex Newhook - Kirby Dach - Patrik Laine Josh Anderson - Jake Evans - Joel Armia Michael Pezzetta - Christian Dvorak - Brendan Gallagher

Defense:

Lane Hutson - Mike Matheson Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier Arber Xhekaj - David Savard

Goalies:

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Powerplay:

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Patrik Laine, Lane Hutson Kirby Dach, Christian Dvorak, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook

Penalty Kill:

Jake Evans, Joel Armia, Kaiden Guhle, David Savard Christian Dvorak, Josh Anderson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canadiens and the Jets, as well as upcoming games on the Habs' schedule

Heading into Tuesday's game between Montreal and Winnipeg, it should come as little surprise that the Jets are sitting as slight betting favorites given how well they have played as a team this season.

On DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -162 favorite while Montreal is a +136 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -164 favorite while Montreal is a +136 underdog.

Based on the current lines, it would take a $162 bet on Winnipeg as the favorite to win $100 on DraftKings while a $136 bet on Montreal as the underdog would win $100.

The Canadiens will next host the Minnesota Wild, another team that has impressed in the Central Division, on Thursday before hitting the road for a three-game stretch that will kick off with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback