Canucks 2025 NHL Draft board: Top 3 prospects who fit Vancouver's long-term needs

The Vancouver Canucks failed to make the playoffs last season and will look to add more talent to their roster.

The Canucks have to add more scoring to the lineup, while adding more help on the blue line is also key. Vancouver has the 15th overall pick and can add an impact player to possibly help them right away.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft on June 27-28, here are three prospects who fit the Canucks needs.

Top 3 prospects who fit Canucks needs at NHL Draft

#1, Cole Reschny, C

Finding a second-line center is key for the Vancouver Canucks, as the hope is Elias Pettersson can be the top-line center going forward.

Reschny played in the WHL for Victoria in British Columbia, so Vancouver would have been able to see him quite often. The 5-foot-11 forward had a great season in the WHL and will likely be available with the 15th pick.

Reschny recorded 26 goals and 66 assists for 92 points in 62 games.

#2, Justin Carbonneau, RW

The Canucks could lose Brock Boeser in free agency and Vancouver would look to replace him in the draft.

Justin Carbonneau is the 16th-ranked prospect in the draft, according to NHL.com, so he should be available for Vancouver's pick. The 6-foot-1 forward played in the QMJHL and can add some offense to the Canucks lineup.

Carbonneau recorded 46 goals and 43 assists for 89 points in 62 games last season. He would add some scoring to Vancouver's lineup, which is a major need for the team.

#3, Henry Brzustewicz, D

If the Canucks look to draft a defenseman in the first round, Henry Brzustewicz would be a good pick.

The Canucks drafted Hunter Brzustewicz in the third round of 2023, but he was traded to Calgary. Now, the Canucks could look to draft another Brzustewicz in the first round.

Brzustewicz is a 6-foot-2 defenseman who can add some offense to the backend. He helped the London Knights win the Memorial Cup. He's a right-shot defenseman who can play well defensively and on offense.

