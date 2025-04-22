Canucks can ill afford to lose but Quinn Hughes, but how realistic is a trade to bring Hughes brothers from NJ Devils?

The Vancouver Canucks are staring at the prospect of captain Quinn Hughes hitting the free-agent market in 2027. That is why it’s crucial for the team to sign Hughes to an extension as they can ill afford to lose him.

During a press conference on April 21, Canucks President Jim Rutherford was candid about wanting to keep Hughes in Vancouver, declaring:

“The one thing that we will be sure of, we will have enough cap space to offer him the kind of contract that he deserves.”

There may be a demand from Quinn Hughes, however, that the Canucks might be unable to meet. The Vancouver captain has stated his desire to play with his brothers Luke and Jack, who currently belong to the New Jersey Devils.

To this point, Rutherford responded:

“It may not boil down to money with him. He has said before he wants to play with his brothers. That would be partly out of our control. In our control if we brought his brothers here.”

Rutherford made it sound simple in terms of bringing Jack and Luke Hughes to Vancouver. But it’s much more complex than that.

Jack Hughes is an integral part of the Devils’ top-six forward group. While he’s out with a shoulder injury, Jack Hughes will be a key component for the Devils moving forward. As for Luke Hughes, he’s an up-and-coming blue liner who projects to be a major part of the Devils’ long-term plans.

So, that situation means reuniting the Hughes brothers in Vancouver just isn’t realistic. The Canucks don’t have the pieces or draft capital to pull off a trade. Moreover, Luke Hughes will be an RFA this summer with Jack Hughes signed until 2030. That is why free agency just isn’t an option for the Canucks.

Devils would have easier time luring Quinn Hughes to New Jersey

Quinn Hughes could be tempted to sign with New Jersey to play with his brothers - Source: Imagn

If playing with his brothers is really high on Quinn Hughes’ wish list, it would be much easier for the Devils to lure Hughes to New Jersey in 2027 than it would be for Vancouver to acquire both of his brothers.

The Devils could realistically sign Quinn Hughes as the club could clear up enough cap space to make a deal work. Moreover, unlike the Canucks, the Devils would only have to wait two more seasons to sign the older Hughes.

That timing fits in well as the Devils will shed Dougie Hamilton’s $9 million cap hit in 2028. So, any potential cap crunch the Devils might face would only last for one season. The Devils will also shed Brendan Dillon’s $4 million cap hit while likely keeping other blue liners on relatively cheap contracts.

The likeliest scenario is that Quinn Hughes stays put in Vancouver. It’s hard to fathom him leaving the organization where he’s excelled so much. But if the Canucks can’t seem to right the ship, their captain could be tempted to test the free-agent marker.

Fans can be sure the Devils will be there, waiting to pounce on an opportunity.

