Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Calgary Flames | Mar. 12 2025

The Vancouver Canucks face off against the Calgary Flames in a divisional showdown on Wednesday. The game will have both teams competing for position in the Western Conference's divisional standings and the Wild Card race.

Calgary is in fourth place in the divisional standings with 70 points, one point above Vancouver in fifth place. Going into the Canucks vs. Flames game, Calgary is holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the West, with Vancouver and St. Louis both sitting just one point behind them.

The Canucks's recent activity on the ice saw them drop a 4-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the second successive loss for a team that won their division last year.

On the other hand, Calgary arrives with momentum after a shutout win over the Habs.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change.

Forwards

Drew O'Connor - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser Jake DeBrusk - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Elias Nils Pettersson - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Filip Hronek Pius Suter, Filip Chytil, Kiefer Sherwood, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Tyler Myers

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the previous Canucks vs. Flames meetings and upcoming games on Calgary's schedule

The Canucks vs. Flames game on Wednesday will be the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams.

The two teams kicked off the regular season with Calgary taking home a 6-5 overtime win in Vancouver on Oct. 9. The Canucks hosted the Flames again and won the Nov. 12 meeting 3-1.

Calgary then pulled ahead in the regular season series on New Year's Eve, winning 3-1 at home.

Now, with a chance to even the regular season series at 2-2 and make waves in the Wild Card race, Vancouver's stakes are incredibly high.

Following the Canucks vs. Flames game, Calgary will jump into a back-to-back this weekend, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (Saturday) and Utah (Sunday). The team will host the Jets on Tuesday before hitting the road for a six-game stretch.

