Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Anaheim Ducks | Feb. 27 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will look to make it two in a row when they face off with the Anaheim Ducks as part of a five-game road stretch. Vancouver halted a two-game skid last night with a big overtime 3-2 win over the LA Kings, snapping the team's winless streak since the end of the 4 Nations holiday.

On the flip side, Anaheim is heading into tonight's game looking to snap a two-game skid of their own that most recently saw them fall to the Sabres on Tuesday.

Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver is sitting just ahead of the Calgary Flames in the Western Conference's wild card race. If the season were to end today, Vancouver would clinch a playoff berth with a wild card spot, however, Calgary sits just one point behind at the standings, and is nipping at their heels.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander Dakota Joshua - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Carson Soucy - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Elias Nils Pettersson - Derek Forbort

Goalies

Arturs Silovs Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Nils Hoglander, Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Ducks game, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Vancouver is sitting as a slight betting favorite, which should come as no surprise given how well the team has played this season when compared to the Anaheim Ducks.

On DraftKings, Vancouver is a -135 favorite, while Anaheim is a +114 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Vancouver is a -130 favorite while on the flip side Anaheim is a +108 underdog.

Based on the latest odds, it would take a $135 bet on Vancouver to win $100 on DraftKings in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Anaheim as the underdogs could win $114 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head to Seattle for a showdown with the Kraken on Saturday before heading home to run things back with the Ducks next Wednesday.

The game will mark the start of a four-game home stretch for the team that will include games against the Wild, Stars and Canadiens.

