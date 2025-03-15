Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | Mar. 15 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will collide with the Chicago Blackhawks after snapping a two-game skid with a win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. While Vancouver is coming off a hard-fought win over the Flames, Chicago is in the midst of a three-game skid that most recently saw the team fall to the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks are tied for fourth place in the Pacific Division alongside the Calgary Flames. Eight points currently separate the two teams from third place, which is currently occupied by the LA Kings.

Despite that, the Canucks are tied for the second wild-card spot in the West, making every game a high-stakes affair for the team as they look to secure a spot in the postseason via the Wild Card race.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Nils Aman - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Elias Nils Pettersson - Marcus Pettersson Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Odds for tonight's Canucks vs Blackhawks game, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

It's no surprise that Vancouver is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite given how well they've played this season compared to Chicago.

On DraftKings, Vancouver is sitting as a -285 favorite, while Chicago is a +230 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Vancouver is a -275 favorite, while Chicago is a +220 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $285 bet on Vancouver as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the initial bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Chicago could win $230 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Vancouver will host the Utah Hockey Club tomorrow night in the second leg of a back-to-back. The team will then host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before hitting the road for a six-game stretch.

During that time the team will collide with the Blues, Rangers, Devils, Islanders and Blue Jackets, and run things back with the Jets before returning home.

