Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | April 10, 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will look to build momentum on a win over the Dallas Stars when they collide with the Colorado Avalanche on the road.

Ad

Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver has won two of its last three, with its most recent outing being a 6–5 OT win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, which came on the heels of a 3–2 loss at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Across from them on the ice tonight will be a Colorado Avalanche team looking to build momentum on a 3–2 win of their own over the Golden Knights.

While Colorado has already booked a spot in the playoffs, Vancouver has been mathematically eliminated from wild-card contention in the West.

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Jake DeBrusk - Max Sasson - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Victor Mancini Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

Thatcher Demko Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini

Ad

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Avalanche, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Avalanche, Colorado is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, Colorado is a -230 favorite while Vancouver is a +188 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -230 favorite while Vancouver is a +190 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $230 bet on Colorado as the favorites would win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Canucks as the underdogs could win $190 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head back home to wrap up the season with a three-game home stint, starting with a game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

From there, the team will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday before shifting its focus to the NHL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama