Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Colorado Avalanche | April 10, 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will look to build momentum on a win over the Dallas Stars when they collide with the Colorado Avalanche on the road.
Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver has won two of its last three, with its most recent outing being a 6–5 OT win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, which came on the heels of a 3–2 loss at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Across from them on the ice tonight will be a Colorado Avalanche team looking to build momentum on a 3–2 win of their own over the Golden Knights.
While Colorado has already booked a spot in the playoffs, Vancouver has been mathematically eliminated from wild-card contention in the West.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland
- Jake DeBrusk - Max Sasson - Brock Boeser
- Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood
- Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
Defense
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Marcus Pettersson - Victor Mancini
- Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Kevin Lankinen
Powerplay
- Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes
- Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini
Penalty Kill
- Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
- Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Avalanche, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule
Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Avalanche, Colorado is sitting as a comfortable betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.
On FanDuel, Colorado is a -230 favorite while Vancouver is a +188 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Colorado is a -230 favorite while Vancouver is a +190 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $230 bet on Colorado as the favorites would win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on the Canucks as the underdogs could win $190 in addition to the original bet.
Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head back home to wrap up the season with a three-game home stint, starting with a game against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
From there, the team will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday before shifting its focus to the NHL draft.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama