Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against Columbus Blue Jackets | March 28, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vancouver will enter play at 34-26-12. They're three points back of the final wild card spot in the West. The Blue Jackets are 32-29-9 and trail the final wild card in the East by two points.

Vancouver has three important injuries to note as three stars are expected to be out of the lineup. Center Filip Chytil, center Elias Pettersson, and left wing Nils Hoglander are all out. None have been placed on IR, but they're not playing again tonight.

With that in mind, this is what their lineup should be tonight against the Jackets. Please note that it can change before the puck drops tonight at 7:00 pm EDT:

Forwards:

LW Jake DeBrusk- C Pius Suter - RW Brock Boeser LW Connor Garland- C Teddy Blueger - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki LW Drew O'Connor - C Aatu Raty - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Dakota Joshua - C Nils Aman - RW Linus Karlsson

Defensive Pairs:

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen Arturs Silovs

Powerplay Lines:

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes Conor Garland, Connor Garland, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill Units:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Vancouver remains on the road after another win. This time, they're coming off a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders.

Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Vancouver Canucks are favorites to win on the road tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are the official odds per Odds Shark:

Vancouver is -147 on the moneyline.

Columbus is +119 to win outright.

The puck line is Vancouver -1.5, which is +222.

The Blue Jackets are -267 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -130, and the under is +110.

After tonight, Vancouver has just one more road game on the six-game road trip. They will finish up the month of March by taking on the Winnipeg Jets (March 30 at 3:00 pm EDT).

The Vancouver Canucks are favored to win today (Imagn)

After that contest, they get to return home and face off with the Seattle Kraken on April 2 at 10:30 pm EDT. Then they host the Anaheim Ducks at 4:00 pm EDT on April 5.

