Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Dallas Stars | April 8, 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will collide with the Dallas Stars on the road as both teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. Vancouver was on the wrong end of a 3-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights, marking their fourth loss in their last five games.

On the flip side, Dallas is heading into tonight's showdown amid a two-game skid that most recently saw them fall to the Minnesota Wild.

While Dallas has already clinched a playoff position and appears to be on track to enter the postseason in second place in the Central Division, Vancouver is still looking for a Western Conference wild card spot.

Currently, the Canucks are eight points behind the Wild, who are holding on to the second wild-card spot in the West. Although they're facing some longshot odds if they want to make the postseason, they haven't been mathematically eliminated yet.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Jake DeBrusk - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Drew O'Connor - Max Sasson - Linus Karlsson

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Victor Mancini Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

Thatcher Demko Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Marcus Pettersson

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini

Looking at the two previous meetings between the Canucks and the Stars, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Tonight's game between the Canucks and the Stars will be their third and final regular season meeting. In late January, the two teams met in Dallas, and the Stars won 5-3.

Then, in early March, the two sides ran things back in Vancouver, with the Stars picking up a convincing 4-1 win, giving them a 2-0 lead in the regular season series.

Following tonight's game, Vancouver will have just four games left on their regular-season schedule. The next time the team is in action, they'll collide with the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday on the road before returning home to wrap up the week with a home game against the Minnesota Wild.

