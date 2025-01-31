Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Dallas Stars | Jan. 31 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to make it four consecutive wins when they face the Dallas Stars on the road on Friday. After a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals last Saturday, they defeated the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

Meanwhile, Dallas is heading into Friday's game on a three-game winning streak, including a 4-3 overtime win over Vegas on Tuesday.

Vancouver is fifth in the competitive Pacific Division with a record of 23-17-10 and five wins in its last 10 games. With the wild-card race heating up, the Canucks are sitting just one point behind the Flames, who are second in the Western Conference's wild-card standings.

The Stars have continued to impress this season and are in postseason contention with a 32-17-1 record.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Danton Heinen - JT Miller - Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Phil Di Giuseppe

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Carson Soucy - Noah Juulsen

Goalies:

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay:

Jake DeBrusk, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Conor Garland, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill:

Pius Suter, Danton Heinen, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek Teddy Blueger, Elias Pettersson, Derek Forbort, Tyler Myers

Odds for Canucks vs Stars and upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into Friday's game between the Canucks and the Stars, bettors are backing Dallas to get the win.

On FanDuel, the Stars are -166 favorites while Vancouver is a +138 underdog. On DraftKings, Dallas is a -166 favorite and the Canucks are +140 underdogs.

It would take a $166 bet on the Stars to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on Vancouver would win $138.

Following Friday's game, the Canucks will head home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday and the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

They will hit the road for a showdown with the Sharks next Thursday, before playing the Maple Leafs on Jan. 8 in their final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

