Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Minnesota Wild | April 12, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Canucks are looking to build on a two-game win streak that's seen them pick up wins over the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche.

While Vancouver's heads into Saturday's game with momentum on their side, Minnesota will be heading into tonight's game fresh off the first leg of a back-to-back, which saw them face off with the Calgary Flames on Friday.

In the case of the Canucks, the team entered this season as the reigning champs in the Pacific Division. Despite that, they were unable to keep the momentum rolling, and are heading into tonight's game already mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Jake DeBrusk - Max Sasson - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Elias Nils Pettersson Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen Thatcher Demko

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Wild, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Wild, Vancouver is sitting as a slight betting favorite on DraftKings even though team is already eliminated from the postseason.

On DraftKings, Vancouver is a -120 favorite, while on the flip side, Minnesota is a +100 underdog. Interestingly enough, over on BallyBet, Minnesota is a -127 favorite while Vancouver is a +105 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $120 bet on Vancouver as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet, while a $100 bet on Minnesota would double with a Wild win.

Considering how close these lines are, however, don't be surprised if they change between now and puck drop.

Following tonight's game, Vancouver will host the San Jose Sharks on Monday, before wrapping up the 2024-25 regular season with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights next Wednesday.

