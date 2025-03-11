Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Montreal Canadiens | March 11 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to bounce back from a loss to the Dallas Stars when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Although the team's fresh off its 4-1 defeat on Sunday, the Canucks have won two of their last three games at home leading into tonight's contest.

Ad

On the flip side, the Habs enter the matchup in the middle of a two-game skid that most recently saw them get shut out by the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Currently, Vancouver is sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division, just one point behind the fourth-place Flames. With the postseason rapidly approaching, the team will look to close the gap on Calgary in the Western Conference wild-card race while fending off the Blues.

Ad

Trending

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Dakota Joshua - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Jonathan Lekkerimaki Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

Elias Nils Pettersson - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Filip Hronek

Pius Suter, Filip Chytil, Kiefer Sherwood, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Tyler Myers

Ad

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers

Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at past meetings between Canucks and Canadiens as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Tonight's game between the Canucks and the Habs will be the second and final regular-season meeting between these two teams this season.

Ad

In early January, the two teams faced off in Montreal, with the Habs picking up a 5-4 win in overtime. The loss for Vancouver extended its losing streak at the time to four and dropped its record to 18-12-9 on the season.

Heading into tonight's rematch, the Canucks will look to even up their regular season series and get revenge.

After this, Vancouver will hit the road for a game with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The team will then return home for a three-game stretch that will see it host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday before hitting the road once more.

With the postseason in sight and Vancouver looking to make a run in the wild-card race, the next few weeks seem poised to deliver fireworks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama