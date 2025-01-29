Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | Jan. 29 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to make it three in a row when they collide with the Nashville Predators in a Western Conference matchup on Wednesday. While Vancouver is heading into the game amid of a two-game win streak, the Predators are fresh off a 5-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks that snapped a five-game skid.

Heading into Wednesday' game, Vancouver is sitting No. 5 in a competitive Pacific Division with a record of 22-17-10 that's seen them win four of their last ten. While a Wild Card spot in the postseason is still within reach, the Canucks and Flames are in a tight race for the second Wild Card spot.

On the flip side, despite winning seven of their last ten, Nashville is sitting in No. 7 in the Central Division standings, six points behind the sixth-place Utah Hockey Club.

Trending

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Danton Heinen - JT Miller - Brock Boeser Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Linus Karlsson Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Phil Di Giuseppe - Teddy Blueger - Max Sasson

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Elias Nils Pettersson - Carson Soucy

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Powerplay:

Conor Garland, JT Miller, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill:

Pius Suter, Danton Heinen, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek Teddy Blueger, Elias Pettersson, Derek Forbort, Tyler Myers

Looking at the odds for tonight's Canucks vs Predators game as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into Wednesday's game between the Canucks and the Predators, Nashville is sitting as a slight betting favorite even though the team has struggled to climb the divisional standings this season.

On FanDuel, Nashville is a -152 favorite while on the flip side, Vancouver is a +126 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Nashville is a -142 favorite while on the flip side, Vancouver is a +120 underdog.

Based on these odds, it would take a $142 bet on Nashville as the favorites to win $100 on DraftKings while a $100 bet on the Canucks could win $120.

Following this game, Vancouver will head to Dallas to play the Stars on Friday before heading back home to host the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The team will then host the Colorado Avalanche next Tuesday before hitting the road for a game against the San Jose Sharks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback