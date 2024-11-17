Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Nashville Predators | Nov 17, 2024

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will host the Nashville Predators at 10 p.m. ET. While Vancouver finished last season atop the Pacific Division, the team has struggled to find the same success so far this season.

The division is incredibly competitive, with the Golden Knights sitting in first place while the Kings, Flames, Canucks and Oilers all battle it out to decide the standings.

On the flip side, the Predators head into tonight's game with one of the worst records in the Central Division as the team struggles to string together wins.

Ahead of tonight's game, Vancouver has several familiar faces on the injury report, with netminder Thatcher Demko remaining on the injured reserve list. In addition, Derek Forbort remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Brock Boeser is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury after a hit in last Thursday's game against the Kings. Whether or not he suits up tonight will likely be a game-time decision.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Canucks lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Pius Suter - C J.T. Miller - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki LW Jake DeBrusk - C Elias Pettersson - RW Conor Garland LW Danton Heinen - C Teddy Blueger - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Nils Hoglander - C Aatu Raty - RW Arshdeep Bains

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Carson Soucy - Tyler Myers Erik Brannstrom - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies:

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay:

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk, Filip Hronek, Erik Brannstrom

Penalty Kill:

Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek Elias Pettersson, Teddy Blueger, Quinn Hughes, Tyler Myers

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Predators, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game, the Vancouver Canucks are sitting as betting favorites on Bally Bet Sportsbook with -130 odds, while the Nashville Predators have +108 odds to win.

To simplify these numbers, it would take a $130 bet on the Canucks to win $100, whereas a $100 bet on the Predators would win $108. Of course, these odds are subject to change between the time of publication and puck drop, and lines often shift.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will host the New York Rangers on Tuesday before then hitting the road for a six-game road stretch that will begin with a game against the Senators next weekend.

From there, the team will travel to Boston to face the Bruins on Tuesday, followed by a meeting with the Penguins on Nov. 27. They will then wrap up November with their fourth of six straight road games when they face off with the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 29.

