Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils| March 24, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils. This is a key matchup for both of them in relation to the playoff race. Vancouver is currently 32-26-12 and fighting for a final playoff spot in the West. The Devils are 37-28-6 and currently holding on to the last top-three spot in their division.
Vancouver has a couple of injuries to contend with right now. Left wing Nils Hoglander is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He hasn't been ruled out yet and could play. Center Elias Pettersson is also day-to-day with his own undisclosed injury. Goalie Thatcher Demko (Injured Reserve) and center Filip Chytil are out.
With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Note that it can change ahead of puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Nils Hoglander - C Elias Pettersson - RW Brock Boeser
- LW Jake DeBrusk - C Pius Suter - RW Kiefer Sherwood
- LW Drew O'Connor - C Teddy Blueger - RW Linus Karlsson
- LW Dakota Joshua - C Nils Aman - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Defensive Pairs:
- Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
- Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
- Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson
Goaltenders:
- Kevin Lankinen
- Arturs Silovs
Powerplay Lines:
- Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes
- Dakota Joshua, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek
Penalty Kill Units:
- Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
- Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
Vancouver is on the road again after two straight road losses to the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.
Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at the upcoming schedule
The Vancouver Canucks are underdogs in tonight's road contest with the New Jersey Devils. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:
- New Jersey is -137 to win outright.
- Vancouver is +111 to win on the moneyline.
- The puck line is Devils -1, which is +160.
- The Canucks are -150 to cover.
- The total is set at 5.5 goals.
- The over is -105, and the under is -115.
After tonight, Vancouver's road trip does not end. They have three more games to play before coming back home on Apr. 2 against the Seattle Kraken.
First up is the New York Islanders on Mar. 26 at 7:30 pm EDT. Then, they'll visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Mar. 28 at 7:00 pm EDT and finish up by seeing the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 30 at 3:00 pm EDT.
