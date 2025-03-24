Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the New Jersey Devils| March 24, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action tonight against the New Jersey Devils. This is a key matchup for both of them in relation to the playoff race. Vancouver is currently 32-26-12 and fighting for a final playoff spot in the West. The Devils are 37-28-6 and currently holding on to the last top-three spot in their division.

Ad

Vancouver has a couple of injuries to contend with right now. Left wing Nils Hoglander is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He hasn't been ruled out yet and could play. Center Elias Pettersson is also day-to-day with his own undisclosed injury. Goalie Thatcher Demko (Injured Reserve) and center Filip Chytil are out.

With that in mind, here's what their lineup should look like. Note that it can change ahead of puck drop:

Ad

Trending

Forwards:

LW Nils Hoglander - C Elias Pettersson - RW Brock Boeser LW Jake DeBrusk - C Pius Suter - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Drew O'Connor - C Teddy Blueger - RW Linus Karlsson LW Dakota Joshua - C Nils Aman - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defensive Pairs:

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen Arturs Silovs

Powerplay Lines:

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes Dakota Joshua, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek

Ad

Penalty Kill Units:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Vancouver is on the road again after two straight road losses to the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Vancouver Canucks are underdogs in tonight's road contest with the New Jersey Devils. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Ad

New Jersey is -137 to win outright.

Vancouver is +111 to win on the moneyline.

The puck line is Devils -1, which is +160.

The Canucks are -150 to cover.

The total is set at 5.5 goals.

The over is -105, and the under is -115.

After tonight, Vancouver's road trip does not end. They have three more games to play before coming back home on Apr. 2 against the Seattle Kraken.

The Vancouver Canucks are underdogs (Imagn)

First up is the New York Islanders on Mar. 26 at 7:30 pm EDT. Then, they'll visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Mar. 28 at 7:00 pm EDT and finish up by seeing the Winnipeg Jets on Mar. 30 at 3:00 pm EDT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama