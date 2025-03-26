Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | March 26, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action tonight at 7:30 pm EDT. They're on the road to visit the New York Islanders as both teams are clinging to thin playoff hopes. Vancouver enters at 33-26-12, while the Islanders are 32-28-10 on the season.

Vancouver has some unfortunate injuries to account for tonight. The team is without three stars. Center Filip Chytil, center Elias Pettersson and left wing Nils Hoglander are all out, though they're not on Injured Reserve as of now. Still, they won't play today.

With that in mind, this is what their lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it can change before the puck drop:

Forwards:

LW Jake DeBrusk- C Pius Suter - RW Brock Boeser LW Connor Garland- C Teddy Blueger - RW Jonathan Lekkerimaki LW Drew O'Connor - C Aatu Raty - RW Kiefer Sherwood LW Dakota Joshua - C Nils Aman - RW Linus Karlsson

Defensive Pairs:

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goaltenders:

Kevin Lankinen Arturs Silovs

Powerplay Lines:

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes Conor Garland, Connor Garland, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill Units:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Vancouver is still on the road after a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory while visiting the New Jersey Devils.

Odds for tonight's Canucks matchup and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Vancouver Canucks are underdogs tonight against the New York Islanders. Here are the full odds from Odds Shark:

Vancouver is +116 on the moneyline.

The Islanders are -145 to win outright.

The puck line is New York -1, which is +200.

The Canucks are -182 to cover the line.

The total is set at 6.5 goals.

The over is +195, and the under is -286.

After tonight, Vancouver's road trip does not end. They have two more games to play before coming back home on Apr. 2 to host the Seattle Kraken. This will be their six straight game on the road.

The Canucks are underdogs tonight (Imagn)

First up is the New York Islanders (Mar. 26 at 7:30 pm EDT). After that game, they'll visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (Mar. 28 at 7:00 pm EDT) and finish up the month by taking on the Winnipeg Jets (Mar. 30 at 3:00 pm EDT).

