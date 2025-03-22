  • home icon
  • Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against New York Rangers | March 22, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 22, 2025 05:00 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vancouver Canucks projected lines for today's game against the New York Rangers (Image credit: Imagn)

This weekend's NHL action will kick off with a bang when the Vancouver Canucks collide with the New York Rangers collide in a cross-conference matchup. After dropping a narrow overtime loss to the Blues earlier in the week, the Canucks will be looking to get back in the win column today in hopes of moving one step closer to a Wild Card spot in the postseason.

On the flip side, the Rangers are heading into today's game during a three-game skid that has seen the team struggle to find the back of the net.

After dropping back-to-back games against the Oilers and the Flames, the team narrowly lost a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their most recent outing.

The stakes couldn't be higher with both teams looking to secure a Wild Card spot in the postseason.

also-read-trending Trending

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
  2. Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
  3. Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
  4. Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Conor Garland

Defense

  1. Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
  2. Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
  3. Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

  1. Kevin Lankinen
  2. Thatcher Demko

Powerplay

  1. Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk, Quinn Hughes
  2. Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek
Penalty Kill

  1. Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
  2. Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the previous meetings between the Canucks and the Rangers this season, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Today's game between the Canucks and the Rangers will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between these two teams.

Back in mid-November, the two sides collided in Vancouver, with the Rangers picking up a 4-3 win as Kaapo Kakko, Will Cuylle, Chris Kreider, and Mika Zibanejad found the back of the net for New York.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head to New Jersey for a showdown with the Devils on Monday, before then returning to New York for a game against the Islanders on Wednesday.

Before heading back home to kick off the month of April, the team will also make stops in Columbus to face off with the Blue Jackets, and Winnipeg to face off against the Jets.

After returning home the team will kick off the month of April with a home game against the Seattle Kraken.

