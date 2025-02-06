Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against San Jose Sharks | Feb. 6 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action tonight against the San Jose Sharks. At 10:30 pm EST, they'll visit the Sharks, who come in with a 15-34-6 record. San Jose is last in the league with 36 points. In the same division, Vancouver comes in a few spots higher with a 24-18-11 record and 59 points.

Right now, Vancouver has just one injury to contend with, but it's a significant one. Defenseman and captain Quinn Hughes is day-to-day and isn't expected to play tonight. He didn't play last time out either. Additionally, JT Miller is not on the team anymore after being traded recently.

With that in mind, this is the projected lineup for tonight's game. Note that it is subject to change before puck drop tonight:

Forwards:

RW Jake DeBrusk - C Elias Pettersson - LW Brock Boeser RW Dakota Joshua - C Filip Chytil - LW Conor Garland RW Drew O'Connor - C Pius Suter - LW Kiefer Sherwood RW Nils Hoglander - C Teddy Blueger - LW Linus Karlsson

Defense Pairings:

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Elias Nils Pettersson - Noah Juulsen

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay Lines:

Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek, Elias Pettersson Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Elias nils Pettersson, FIlip Chytil

Penalty Kill Units:

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Vancouver shut out the Colorado Avalanche last time out, winning 3-0 to end a two-game losing streak they had been on.

Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at the upcoming schedule

The Vancouver Canucks are favored to win tonight against the San Jose Sharks. These are the official odds per Odds Shark:

Vancouver is -294 on the moneyline.

San Jose is +225 to win outright.

The puck line is Vancouver -2, which is +245.

San Jose is -182 to cover.

The total is 5.5 goals.

The over is -128, and the under is +104.

After tonight's game, Vancouver has one more home game to close the book on the first half of the season. On Feb. 8 at 7:00 pm EST, they'll take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Following the break, the Canucks have five straight road games against the Vegas Golden Knights (Feb. 22), Utah Hockey Club (Feb. 23), Los Angeles Kings (Feb. 26), Anaheim Ducks (Feb. 27) and Seattle Kraken (Mar. 1).

