Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | Apr. 2, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks eye a return to winning ways at home against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. Following the 3-1 Winnipeg Jets loss, Vancouver have suffered back-to-back defeats. Earlier, the Pacific team were handed a 7-6 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday (Mar. 28).

Ad

Ahead of the Kraken vs. Canucks game, both teams enter with two-game skids. The Kraken are in the red as they dropped back-to-back games to the Dallas Stars.

Vancouver sits fifth in the Pacific Division, one point behind the fourth-place Calgary Flames. Despite being on the verge of moving up in the divisional standings, the Canucks are seven points outside of Wild Card contention in the Western Conference.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Ad

Trending

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

Thatcher Demko Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Conor Garland, Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek

Ad

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the previous Kraken vs. Canucks meetings and upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Wednesday's Kraken vs. Canucks game will be the fourth and final regular-season meeting between these two teams.

The two sides first faced off in Vancouver, with the Kraken picking up a big 5-4 win in OT despite some impressive play from Jake DeBrusk. Then, just days later, the two sides met in a reverse matchup in Seattle and the Canucks were able to pick up a 4-3 shootout win to even up the regular season series.

Ad

Most recently, the two sides faced off in Seattle, with the Kraken edging out a 6-3 win, giving them a lead in the regular season series.

Following the Kraken vs. Canucks game, Vancouver will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will then see the team play the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama