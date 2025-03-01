  • home icon
Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | March 1, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 01, 2025 11:30 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Vancouver Canucks projected lines for tonight's game against the Seattle Kraken (image credit: IMAGN)

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Seattle Kraken in a divisional showdown on Saturday as both teams look to get back in the win column.

The Canucks are fresh off a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, which dropped them to 1-4 since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off. On the other hand, Seattle is on a two-game skid and was blown out by St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Tuesday, dropping the team to 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

While Vancouver's chances of going back-to-back as divisional champs are slim, the team is in the mix for a Western Conference wild-card spot.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

  1. Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander
  2. Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland
  3. Drew O'Connor, Pius Suter, Brock Boeser
  4. Carson Soucy, Teddy Blueger, Kiefer Sherwood

Defense

  1. Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  2. Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
  3. Elias Nils Pettersson - Derek Forbort

Goalies

  1. Arturs Silovs
  2. Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

  1. Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Quinn Hughes
  2. Dakota Joshua, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Filip Chytil, Quinn Hughes

Penalty Kill

  1. Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
  2. Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
Odds for Canucks vs Kraken as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into the Vancouver-Seattle matchup, fans seem split on how things will go down.

On BallyBet and BetRivers, Vancouver has -113 odds, while Seattle has -108. It would take a $113 bet on Vancouver to win $100 while a $108 bet on Seattle would win $100.

Following Saturday's game, the Canucks will head back home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, kicking off a four-game home stretch. They will then face the Minnesota Wild on March 7 and the Dallas Stars on March 9.

Vancouver will wrap up its home stint with a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Mar. 11, before hitting the road for a matchup with the Calgary Flames on Mar. 12.

