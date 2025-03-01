Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Seattle Kraken | March 1, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will face the Seattle Kraken in a divisional showdown on Saturday as both teams look to get back in the win column.
The Canucks are fresh off a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, which dropped them to 1-4 since the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off. On the other hand, Seattle is on a two-game skid and was blown out by St. Louis Blues 7-2 on Tuesday, dropping the team to 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.
While Vancouver's chances of going back-to-back as divisional champs are slim, the team is in the mix for a Western Conference wild-card spot.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Nils Hoglander
- Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland
- Drew O'Connor, Pius Suter, Brock Boeser
- Carson Soucy, Teddy Blueger, Kiefer Sherwood
Defense
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers
- Elias Nils Pettersson - Derek Forbort
Goalies
- Arturs Silovs
- Kevin Lankinen
Powerplay
- Nils Hoglander, Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Quinn Hughes
- Dakota Joshua, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Filip Chytil, Quinn Hughes
Penalty Kill
- Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
- Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
Odds for Canucks vs Kraken as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule
Heading into the Vancouver-Seattle matchup, fans seem split on how things will go down.
On BallyBet and BetRivers, Vancouver has -113 odds, while Seattle has -108. It would take a $113 bet on Vancouver to win $100 while a $108 bet on Seattle would win $100.
Following Saturday's game, the Canucks will head back home to host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, kicking off a four-game home stretch. They will then face the Minnesota Wild on March 7 and the Dallas Stars on March 9.
Vancouver will wrap up its home stint with a game against the Montreal Canadiens on Mar. 11, before hitting the road for a matchup with the Calgary Flames on Mar. 12.
