Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against St. Louis Blues | March 20, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to make back-to-back wins when they face off with the St. Louis Blues on the road on Thursday. Over the past three games, Vancouver has posted a 2-1 record, while over the past five games, the team has a 3-2 record.
On Tuesday, the Canucks picked up a big win over the Winnipeg Jets, who have continued to impress in the Western Conference and sit comfortably atop the conference standings. On the flip side, the St. Louis Blues' won 4-1 against the Nashville Predators, extending their current win streak to four.
Heading into the game, Vancouver will be looking to fend off the streaking Blues, who are looking to overtake them in the West's Wild Card race.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change.
Forwards
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser
- Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood
- Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Linus Karlsson
- Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Defense
- Quinn Hughes - Tyler Myers
- Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
- Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson
Goalies
- Kevin Lankinen
- Arturs Silovs
Powerplay
- Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Quinn Hughes
- Dakota Joshua, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek
Penalty Kill
- Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers
- Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Blues, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule
Heading into Thursday's game between the Canucks and the Blues, bettors are backing St. Louis to get the job done.
On Bet365, St. Louis is sitting as a -135 favorite, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog. Meanwhile, on BetMGM, St. Louis is a -130 favorite while Vancouver is a +110 underdog.
Based on the latest lines on Bet365, it would take a $135 bet on St. Louis as the favorites to win $100, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Vancouver as the underdogs could win $115 in addition to the original bet.
Following this game, the Canucks will head to New York for a showdown with the Rangers on Saturday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will then see the team play the New Jersey Devils the following night.
From there the team will play the Islanders next Wednesday, the Blue Jackets next Friday, and the Jets next Sunday before returning home to kick off the month of April.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama