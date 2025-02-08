Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Feb. 8 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will look to make it three in a row on Saturday when they face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver is coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

After kicking off February with a 3-2 OT loss against the Red Wings on Sunday, the team was able to bounce back with a 3-0 shutout win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday, leading up to Thursday's win over the Sharks. With six victories in their last 10 and back-to-back wins heading into tonight's game, the Canucks will be riding momentum into the contest.

Meanwhile, in the case of Toronto, the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak that's seen them pick up wins over Edmonton, Calgary and most recently, Seattle.

Trending

Heading into tonight's game, Vancouver will look to put some separation between it and the Flames, who are sitting just behind them in the wild-card race.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood Nils Hoglander - Teddy Blueger - Nils Aman

Defense

Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Elias Nils Pettersson - Carson Soucy

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek Dakota Joshua, Pius Suter, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Defenseman Quinn Hughes is likely to miss out on the 7 p.m. ET matchup due to a lower-body injury.

Looking at the latest odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Maple Leafs as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and Maple Leafs, Toronto is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -142 favorite, while on the flip side, Vancouver is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Toronto is still a -142 favorite, and Vancouver is a +120 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $142 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on the Canucks could win $120.

Following tonight's game, which will be the last for Vancouver before a two-week hiatus for the Four Nations Face-Off, the team will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they face off with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game will kick off a back-to-back that will then see the team play the Utah Hockey Club the following night as it looks to make a run at the Stanley Cup playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback