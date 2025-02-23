Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | Feb. 23 2025

Tonight, the 26-19-11 Vancouver Canucks will face off against the 24-24-9 Utah Hockey Club in just their second game back following the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus. Prior to the break, the team had been on a bit of a tear, winning three straight. However, that ended on Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, with the postseason in sight, Vancouver is looking to secure a place in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, whether it be by clinching a spot or earning a Wild Card slot.

Across from them on the ice will be a Utah Hockey Club team that's looking to make a push in the Western Conference's Wild Card race and earn a playoff berth in their inaugural season. A 5-3 loss to the LA Kings took some of the air out of that balloon, and Sunday's game looks to be an important one for both teams.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Drew O'Connor - Filip Chytil - Brock Boeser Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Kiefer Sherwood Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Nils Hoglander - Nils Aman - Arshdeep Bains

Defense

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Filip Hronek Elias Nils Pettersson - Carson Soucy

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Filip Hronek Drew O'Connor, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Tyler Myers, Jake DeBrusk

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Canucks vs. Utah Hockey Club: Odds & Vancouver's upcoming schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and the Utah Hockey Club, Utah is sitting as a slight betting favorite despite the fact that they've posted a worse record this season.

On DraftKings, Utah is a -130 favorite while on the flip side, Vancouver is a +110 underdog. Because these lines are so close to even, expect some movement between now and puck drop.

Following tonight's game, Vancouver will head to LA for a showdown with the Kings on Wednesday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will see them play the Ducks in Anaheim the following night.

The team will then close out their five-game road trip on Saturday, Mar. 1, when they collide with the Seattle Kraken.

