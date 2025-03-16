Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against the Utah Hockey Club | March 16, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are right back in action for the second half of a back-to-back weekend set of home games on Sunday night against the Utah Hockey Club. The Canucks (31-24-11) crushed the Blackhawks 6-2 at home on Saturday night, while the Hockey Club (29-26-11) lost 4-2 in Seattle on Friday night.

Vancouver is in an extremely tight battle for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. With 73 points, it currently sits in playoff position, however, the Calgary Flames (71 points) and St. Louis Blues (71 points) remain just two points behind.

On the other side, Utah (69 points) is looking to stay in the race as it is also just four points back of Vancouver.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko (lower body) and defenseman Noah Juulsen (groin) remain on IR and will be out for the foreseeable future. Superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes returned on Wednesday night in Calgary and appears to be close enough to full health.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Nils Hoglander - C Elias Pettersson - RW Jake DeBrusk

Line 2. LW Drew O'Connor - C Filip Chytil - RW Brock Boeser

Line 3. LW Dakota Joshua - C Pius Suter - RW Conor Garland

Line 4. LW Nils Aman - C Teddy Blueger - RW Kiefer Sherwood

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Quinn Hughes - RD Tyler Myers

Pair 2. LD Marcus Pettersson - RD Filip Hronek

Pair 1. LD Derek Forbort - RD Victor Mancini

Goalies:

Starter - Kevin Lankinen

Backup - Arturs Silovs

Power Play:

First Unit - Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland

Second Unit - Dakota Joshua, Filip Chytil, Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers

Second Unit - Filip Chytil, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Odds for Canucks vs. Hockey Club and Vancouver's upcoming schedule

The Canucks are extremely slight underdogs at home against the Hockey Club on Sunday.

On Odds Shark, Vancouver has -105 home odds, while Utah has -115 road odds. Should these betting lines remain until puck drop, a $105 bet on the Canucks would win $100, while a $115 bet on the Hockey Club would win $100.

Vancouver will stay home and begin next week with an all-Canadian clash with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. The Canucks will then start a lengthy six-game road trip on Thursday night in St. Louis, followed by a Saturday night showdown in New York against the Rangers at MSG.

