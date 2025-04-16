Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights| April 16, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks, for the final time during the 2024-25 regular season, are going to return to action tonight at 10:00 pm EDT. They'll host the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights, who enter play at 49-22-10. Vancouver, on the other hand, is 38-29-14.
For their final regular-season outing, Vancouver has a few injuries to note. Centers Filip Chytil, Elias Pettersson, and Nils Aman are all out. Goalie Thatcher Demko and defenseman Derek Forbort are both out as well. Center Max Sasson and defenseman Tyler Myers are day-to-day.
With that in mind, here's what the final Vancouver lineup should look like. Keep in mind that it is subject to change ahead of tonight's puck drop:
Forwards:
- LW Nils Hoglander - C Pius Suter - RW Conor Garland
- LW Jake DeBrusk - C Ty Mueller - RW Brock Boeser
- LW Dakota Joshua - C Aatu Raty - RW Kiefer Sherwood
- LW Drew O'Connor - C Teddy Blueger - RW Linus Karlsson
Defensive Pairings:
- Quinn Hughes - Elias Nils Pettersson
- Marcus Pettersson - Filip Hronek
- Noah Juulsen - Victor Mancini
Goalies:
- Kevin Lankinen
- Thatcher Demko
Powerplay Units:
- Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes
- Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson, Aatu Raty, Filip Hronek, Victor Mancini
Penalty Kill Lines:
- Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Noah Juulsen, Filip Hronek
- Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini
The Canucks are at home for their final homestand of the NHL season. They are coming off a home overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild and a home overtime win over the San Jose Sharks.
Odds for tonight's Canucks game and a look at what's next
The Vancouver Canucks are underdogs tonight at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Here are the official odds from Odds Shark:
- Vegas is -159 on the moneyline.
- Vancouver is +128 to win outright.
- The puck line is Vegas -1, which is +240.
- Vancouver is -225 to cover.
- The total is 5.5 goals.
- The over is -105, and the under is -115.
The Canucks are not going to the playoffs this year. They'll fall short by a few points. They're currently six games back of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, and they've been officially eliminated for a few games now.
Vancouver will officially enter the offseason after tonight's game, while the Golden Knights are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this month.
