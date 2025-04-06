Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | April 6, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will wrap up a three-game home stand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. In addition to wrapping up a three-game home stint, the Canucks will be wrapping up a back-to-back as well following Saturday's showdown with the Anaheim Ducks.
While Vancouver's up against some pretty slim odds if they want to make a run in the Western Conference Wild Card race, Vegas has already clinched a spot in the postseason thanks to some stellar play.
Although Vancouver entered this season as the reigning Pacific Division champions, the team's focus now is on stringing together wins in hopes of clinching a spot in the playoffs.
Vancouver Canucks projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser
- Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
- Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood
- Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Defense
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Derek Forbort - Marcus Pettersson
- Elias Nils Pettersson - Victor Mancini
Goalies
- Thatcher Demko
- Kevin Lankinen
Powerplay
- Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes
- Conor Garland, Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes
Penalty Kill
- Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek
- Pius Suter - Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini
Looking at the previous meetings between the Canucks and the Golden Knights, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule
Sunday's game between the Canucks and the Golden Knights will be the third of four regular-season meetings between these two teams.
Back in mid December, the two sides played their first game of the regular season against one another in Vegas, with the Golden Knights edging out a 3-1 win, marking the second loss in a row for Vancouver.
Then, in late February, the two sides ran things back in Vegas, with the Golden Knights securing a 3-1 win to push their regular-season series record to 2-0.
Vancouver will wrap up their regular season schedule with a game against the Golden Knights on Apr. 16, however, before that, the team will be back in action on Tuesday when they face with the Colorado Avalanche.
