Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | April 6, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks will wrap up a three-game home stand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. In addition to wrapping up a three-game home stint, the Canucks will be wrapping up a back-to-back as well following Saturday's showdown with the Anaheim Ducks.

Ad

While Vancouver's up against some pretty slim odds if they want to make a run in the Western Conference Wild Card race, Vegas has already clinched a spot in the postseason thanks to some stellar play.

Although Vancouver entered this season as the reigning Pacific Division champions, the team's focus now is on stringing together wins in hopes of clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Ad

Trending

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Derek Forbort - Marcus Pettersson Elias Nils Pettersson - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Thatcher Demko Kevin Lankinen

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Conor Garland, Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Filip Hronek, Quinn Hughes

Penalty Kill

Ad

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek Pius Suter - Drew O'Connor, Marcus Pettersson, Victor Mancini

Looking at the previous meetings between the Canucks and the Golden Knights, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Sunday's game between the Canucks and the Golden Knights will be the third of four regular-season meetings between these two teams.

Ad

Back in mid December, the two sides played their first game of the regular season against one another in Vegas, with the Golden Knights edging out a 3-1 win, marking the second loss in a row for Vancouver.

Then, in late February, the two sides ran things back in Vegas, with the Golden Knights securing a 3-1 win to push their regular-season series record to 2-0.

Vancouver will wrap up their regular season schedule with a game against the Golden Knights on Apr. 16, however, before that, the team will be back in action on Tuesday when they face with the Colorado Avalanche.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama