Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | Mar. 30, 2025

Today, the Vancouver Canucks will look to get back in the win column when they collide with the Winnipeg Jets on the road. In their most recent outing, Vancouver had a two-game win streak snapped by the Columbus Blue Jackets, who were able to edge out a 7-6 shootout win on Friday.

The loss dropped Vancouver to 2-1 over their last three, but 2-3 over their last five. On the flip side, Winnipeg is heading into tonight's game amid a two-game win streak that most recently saw them shut out the New Jersey Devils 4-0, building on a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals earlier in the week.

Vancouver's currently sitting outside of the top three in the Pacific Division, making it clear that their road to the playoffs runs through the Western Conference Wild Card race.

Currently, the team is sitting a handful of points outside of Wild Card contention, making tonight's game a pivotal one for Vancouver as they look to make a run at the postseason.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Pius Suter - Brock Boeser Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland Dakota Joshua - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood Linus Karlsson - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen Thatcher Demko

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Pius Suter, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes Conor Garland, Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Tyler Myers, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Dakota Joshua, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Pius Suter, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Last two meetings between the Canucks and Jets, plus upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Tonight's game will be the third and final regular-season meeting between the Canucks and the Jets before the end of the season. Back in January, the two sides faced off for the first time this season, with the Jets able to pick up a convincing 6-1 win at home.

Then in mid-March, the Canucks were able to even up the regular season series when they picked up a 6-2 win at home thanks to a big game from the team's offense, and a 90.9% save percentage from Kevin Lankinen.

Following tonight's game in Winnipeg, the Canucks will return to Vancouver for a showdown with the Kraken on Wednesday, before closing out the week with a home game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

That game will kick off a back-to-back that will then see the team host the Vegas Golden Knights next Sunday, in what will mark their final stretch of the regular season.

