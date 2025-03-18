Canucks lineup tonight: Vancouver’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | March 18, 2025

Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks will look to bounce back from a 3-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday when they collide with the Winnipeg Jets. With two wins in the last three games, Vancouver will hope to get back in the win column tonight while facing off against a Winnipeg Jets team that's been on a tear this season.

Heading into tonight's game, Winnipeg will be looking to make it four in a row after wins over the Rangers, Stars and most recently the Kraken.

Currently, Vancouver's sitting in fourth place in the Pacific Division, eight points behind the third-place LA Kings. While the team is sitting several games outside of a guaranteed playoff berth, it is holding onto the second Wild Card spot in the West. However, St. Louis, Calgary and Utah are hot on the Canucks' heels.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Jake DeBrusk Kiefer Sherwood - Teddy Blueger - Brock Boeser Dakota Joshua - Pius Suter - Conor Garland Drew O'Connor - Nils Aman - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers Derek Forbort - Victor Mancini

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen Arturs Silovs

Powerplay

Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Quinn Hughes Dakota Joshua, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Kiefer Sherwood, Pius Suter, Filip Hronek

Penalty Kill

Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers Dakota Joshua, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Canucks and the Jets, as well as upcoming games on Vancouver's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Canucks and Jets, it should come as no surprise that Winnipeg is sitting as a slight betting favorite given its record this season, and the momentum it is riding into tonight's game.

On FanDuel, Winnipeg is a -162 favorite, while Vancouver is a +132 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Winnipeg is a -166 favorite, while Vancouver is a +140 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel lines, it would take a $162 bet on Winnipeg to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Vancouver as the underdogs could win $132 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Canucks will head to St. Louis for a showdown with the Blues on Thursday. From there, the team will embark on an East Coast road trip that will see them play the Rangers on Saturday, the Devils on Monday and the Islanders next Wednesday.

