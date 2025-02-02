  • home icon
  Canucks lineup: Vancouver's projected lineup for game against Detroit Red Wings | Feb. 2, 2025

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 02, 2025 15:20 GMT
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks are back in action on Sunday when they host the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks (23-18-10) are coming off a 5-3 loss on Friday in Dallas, while the Red Wings (26-21-6) are on fire as they have won five straight games and will continue their Western Canada road trip.

Vancouver is fifth in the Pacific Division with 56 points, one point shy of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot in the West. On the other side, Detroit (57 points) is sixth in the Atlantic Division, also just one point out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The only player on Vancouver's injury report is Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed) who was placed on IR this week. Superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes' status should be monitored as he briefly left Friday's game and looked to be in some discomfort upon returning. Recent trade acquisitions Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini, Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor could all debut on Sunday.

Vancouver Canucks projected lines tonight

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Jake DeBrusk - C Elias Pettersson - RW Brock Boeser

Line 2. LW Drew O'Connor - C Filip Chytil - RW Conor Garland

Line 3. LW Nils Hoglander - C Pius Suter - RW Linus Karlsson

Line 4. LW Dakota Joshua - C Teddy Blueger - RW Phil Di Giuseppe

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Quinn Hughes - RD Tyler Myers

Pair 2. LD Marcus Pettersson - RD Filip Hronek

Pair 1. LD Derek Forbort - RD Carson Soucy

Goalies:

Starter - Thatcher Demko

Backup - Kevin Lankinen

Power Play:

First Unit - Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson

Second Unit - Linus Karlsson, Pius Suter, Nils Hoglander, Filip Hronek, Filip Chytil

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Teddy Blueger, Pius Suter, Marcus Pettersson, Tyler Myers

Second Unit - Elias Pettersson, Drew O'Connor, Derek Forbort, Filip Hronek

Odds for Canucks vs. Red Wings and Vancouver's upcoming schedule

The Canucks open as slight home favorites for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Red Wings.

On FanDuel Sportsbook, Vancouver is a -162 home favorite while the Red Wings are +134 road underdogs. Should these betting lines remain until puck-drop, a $162 wager on the Canucks would win $100 and a $100 bet on the Wings would win $134.

Sunday's game is the end of a busy week for the Vancouver Canucks on and off the ice. They'll begin their final week before the Four Nations Face-Off break at home against the Avalanche on Tuesday before heading to San Jose to play the Sharks on Thursday. On Saturday, they are back home for an all-Canadian matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

