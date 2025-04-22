Capitals expose glaring hole in Canadiens squad in Game 1 OT win, Habs have one solution sitting on the bench

The Montreal Canadiens came up short following a tremendous comeback in Game 1 against the Washington Capitals, on Monday night, losing in overtime 3-2.

Ad

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin got the game-winner at 2:26 into the extra frame, notching his second goal of the night.

The Habs were down 2-0 midway through the third period. But then, the Canadiens capitalized on a power play opportunity. Cole Caufield flexed his offensive muscles, grabbing his first of the postseason.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Caufield picked up a rebound after a Patrik Laine one-timer hit the net. Moments later, Habs’ captain Nick Suzuki tied the game with his first of the postseason.

Let’s take a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The gutsy comeback, notwithstanding, came up short due to one crucial factor: The Capitals exposed a glaring hole in the Habs game, namely, their lack of physicality.

The Capitals outhit the Habs 42-33, outmuscling them at various points on the night. A good example came on Anthony Beauvillier’s second-period goal.

Here it is:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The replay shows how Beauvillier barreled into Lane Hutson, keeping the puck away from the rookie defenseman. Then, Dylan Strome picked up the puck along the board, keeping the play alive.

Once the shot came on goal, no one picked up Beauvillier, who, standing at the front of net, picked up the loose puck unimpeded.

Similarly, Alex Ovechkin’s game-winner was the result of a lack of toughness off the draw. Here’s the goal:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canadiens’ defensemen were unable to corral the puck or control Ovechkin’s charge to the net. Had the Canadiens been able to control the puck off the draw, they could have made a play. The puck, instead, went to Ovechkin who tore through to the front of the net like a freight train.

The Canadiens will need to step up their physicality in Game 2 if they are to have any chance of evening the series.

Ad

Xhekaj could be the answer for Montreal Canadiens in Game 2

Arber Xhekaj's physical play is just what Montreal needs against the Capitals - Source: Imagn

The Canadiens could turn to hard-hitting blue liner Arber Xhekaj in Game 2 to offset the physicality from the likes of Ovechkin and Tom Wilson on the Washington Capitals roster.

Ad

Xhekaj, a known pugilist, is the type of tough-checking player who could impose his will on the ice, and drop the gloves if needed.

Xhekaj has fallen out of favor in the Montreal lineup as his lack of scoring and defensive miscues have proven costly at times. Nevertheless, the Habs cannot afford to let the Capitals run them over as the series progresses.

The Habs need the sort of physicality that a player like Xkehaj brings to the table. But beyond Xhekaj, the entire Montreal team needs to elevate the physical play to another level. If the Habs can do that, they may have a chance to get back into the series.

Otherwise, the series could be over quickly for Montreal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama