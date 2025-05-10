Capitals lineup today: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 10, 2025

Today, the Washington Capitals will look to steal Game 3 on the road when they collide with the Carolina Hurricanes. In Game 1, Washington jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, however, Carolina was able to tie things up in the third and then secure a big Game 1 win in OT despite being on the road.

In Game 2, however, Washington looked incredibly dominant, taking an early lead in the second period before a third-period insurance goal secured them a 3-1 win at home.

Now, with the series in Carolina for games three and four, both teams will be looking to gain an edge in this best-of-seven series in pursuit of a spot in the conference finals against the winner of the Toronto-Florida series.

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Aliaksei Protas Connor McMichael - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson Andrew Mangiapane - Lars Eller - Taylor Raddysh Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Anthony Beauvillier

Defense

Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Goalies

Logan Thompson Mitchell Gibson

Powerplay

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin

Penalty Kill

Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson, Matt Roy, John Carlson Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Rasmus Sandin, Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Odds for today's game between the Capitals and the Hurricanes

Heading into today's pivotal Game 3 showdown between the Capitals and the Hurricanes, bettors are strongly backing Carolina to get the job done on home ice.

So far this season, Carolina has done a great job of defending home ice, posting a 31-9-1 record while at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. On the flip side, Washington has posted a 25-13-3 record on the road this year.

Heading into Game 3 today, Carolina is sitting as a -225 favorite on FanDuel, while Washington is a +184 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -230 favorite while Washington is a +190 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $230 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Washington as the underdog could win $190 in addition to the original bet.

Following today's game, the two sides will collide in Game 4 on Monday, before the series heads back to Washington for Game 5.

