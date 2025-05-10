Capitals lineup today: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 2, May 10, 2025

Today, the Washington Capitals will look to steal Game 3 on the road when they collide with the Carolina Hurricanes. In Game 1, Washington jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, however, Carolina was able to tie things up in the third and then secure a big Game 1 win in OT despite being on the road.
In Game 2, however, Washington looked incredibly dominant, taking an early lead in the second period before a third-period insurance goal secured them a 3-1 win at home.
Now, with the series in Carolina for games three and four, both teams will be looking to gain an edge in this best-of-seven series in pursuit of a spot in the conference finals against the winner of the Toronto-Florida series.
Washington Capitals projected lines
Forwards
- Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Aliaksei Protas
- Connor McMichael - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson
- Andrew Mangiapane - Lars Eller - Taylor Raddysh
- Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Anthony Beauvillier
Defense
- Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson
- Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy
- Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Goalies
- Logan Thompson
- Mitchell Gibson
Powerplay
- Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson
- Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin
Penalty Kill
- Nic Dowd, Tom Wilson, Matt Roy, John Carlson
- Aliaksei Protas, Connor McMichael, Rasmus Sandin, Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Odds for today's game between the Capitals and the Hurricanes
Heading into today's pivotal Game 3 showdown between the Capitals and the Hurricanes, bettors are strongly backing Carolina to get the job done on home ice.
So far this season, Carolina has done a great job of defending home ice, posting a 31-9-1 record while at Lenovo Center in Raleigh. On the flip side, Washington has posted a 25-13-3 record on the road this year.
Heading into Game 3 today, Carolina is sitting as a -225 favorite on FanDuel, while Washington is a +184 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Carolina is a -230 favorite while Washington is a +190 underdog.
Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $230 bet on Carolina as the favorites to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Washington as the underdog could win $190 in addition to the original bet.
Following today's game, the two sides will collide in Game 4 on Monday, before the series heads back to Washington for Game 5.
