Capitals lineup today: Washington's projected lineup for game against Utah Hockey Club | Feb. 9, 2025

The Washington Capitals are back in action on Sunday afternoon for a matinee matchup with the Utah Hockey Club. Washington has been off since Thursday night's 4-3 win in Philadelphia, while Utah came straight from Carolina following Saturday afternoon's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Capitals (36-11-7) have been the season's biggest surprise, dominating the league to sit atop the Metropolitan division with 79 points. The Hockey Club (23-23-9) has had an up-and-down inaugural season in Utah, fifth in the Central division and six points out of a playoff spot.

Washington enters Sunday's action with a clean bill of health. Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Sonny Milano (upper body) and TJ Oshie (back) all remain on LTIR and have not appeared in a game this season.

Washington Capitals projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Alex Ovechkin - C Dylan Strome - RW Tom Wilson

Line 2. LW Aliaksei Protas - C PL Dubois - RW Connor McMichael

Line 3. LW Taylor Raddysh - C Lars Eller - RW Ethen Frank

Line 4. LW Brandon Duhaime - C Nic Dowd - RW Andrew Mangiapane

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Jakob Chychrun - RD John Carlson

Pair 2. LD Rasmus Sandin - RD Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Pair 1. LD Martin Fehervary - RD Matt Roy

Goalies:

Starter - Logan Thompson

Backup - Charlie Lindgren

Power Play:

First Unit - Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson

Second Unit - Aliaksei Protas, PL Dubois, Ethen Frank, Alex Ovechkin, Jakob Chychrun

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson

Second Unit - Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Matt Roy

Odds for Capitals vs. Hockey Club and Washington's upcoming schedule

As expected, the Capitals are big home favorites to take down the Hockey Club on Sunday afternoon.

On Odds Sharks, Washington is a -244 home favorite, while Utah is a +190 road underdog. Should these betting lines remain until the puck drops, a $244 wager on the Caps would win just $100 while a $100 bet on the Hockey Club could net $190.

Sunday is the last day of NHL action as we head towards the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. Washington gets two weeks to rest and recover in preparation for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. They will return on Saturday, February 22, in Pittsburgh against the rival Penguins at 3 p.m. ET at PPG Paints Arena.

