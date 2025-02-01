Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for game against the Winnipeg Jets | Feb. 1, 2025

The Washington Capitals will host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, looking to get back in the win column after Thursday's 4-5 OT loss to the Ottawa Senators. While Washington is looking to bounce back from a loss, Winnipeg will look to extend their win streak to six after a 6-2 trouncing of the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Washington currently leads the Metropolitan Division with a record of 34-11-6 and is six points ahead of the second-place Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets comfortably hold the top spot in the Central Division with a record of 36-14-3.

With the postseason approaching, Saturday's cross-conference showdown could be a preview of the Stanley Cup Finals, depending on how the playoffs play out.

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards:

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Tom Wilson Aliaksei Protas - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Connor McMichael Taylor Raddysh - Lars Eller - Ethen Frank Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Andrew Mangiapane

Defense:

Rasmus Sandin - John Carlson Jakob Chychrun - Trevor Van Riemsdyk Martin Fehervary - Matt Roy

Goalies:

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay:

Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson Aliaksei Protas, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Taylor Raddysh, Ethen Frank, Jakob Chychrun

Penalty Kill:

Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehervary, John Carlson Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, Matt Roy

Looking at the odds for the Capitals vs. Jets game and upcoming games on Washington's schedule

Heading into the Capitals vs. Jets game, bettors are split nearly right down the middle regarding who they think gets the win tonight in Washington.

On FanDuel, Washington is at -114 odds to win tonight, while Winnipeg stands at -106 odds. In contrast, on DraftKings, Washington has -112 odds and Winnipeg sits at -108 odds.

Based on the current odds, it would take a $114 bet on Washington to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $106 bet on Winnipeg could win $100.

Following the game against the Jets, the Capitals will host the Florida Panthers in a massive Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday before hitting the road for a game with the Flyers on Thursday. Washington will then head home to host the Utah Hockey Club before enjoying a two-week break for the Four Nations Face-Off.

