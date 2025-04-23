  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Washington Capitals
  • Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Montreal Canadiens | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Montreal Canadiens | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 23, 2025 15:53 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Washington Capitals projected lines for tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens (image credit: IMAGN)

The Washington Capitals will look to make it 2-0 against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday after a late game-winner in overtime by Alex Ovechkin earned them the win in Game 1.

Ad

Throughout this season, the Capitals and Ovechkin have continued to impress.

They finished first in the Metropolitan Division, posting their first 50-win season since 2017, the year before they won the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time goals leader, cementing his place in history as the most accomplished goal scorer ever.

Following the Game 1 victory, Washington will look to keep the momentum rolling ahead of what it hopes will be a deep playoff run.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Washington Capitals projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier
  2. Connor McMichael - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson
  3. Andrew Mangiapane - Lars Eller - Ryan leonard
  4. Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Taylor Raddysh

Defense

  1. Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson
  2. Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy
  3. Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Goalies

  1. Logan Thompson
  2. Charlie Lindgren

Powerplay

  1. Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson
  2. Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin
Ad

Penalty kill

  1. Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, John Carlson
  2. Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Alexander Alexeyev, Matt Roy

Odds for Game 2 between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens

Heading into Game 2 between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens, Washington is a slight betting favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as they lead the series and entered the playoffs with a better record.

Ad

On FanDuel, the Capitals are -178 favorites, while the Canadiens are +146 underdogs. On DraftKings, Washington is a -180 favorite and Montreal is a +150 underdog.

It would take a $178 bet on the Caps to win $100 on FanDuel, and a $100 bet on the Habs would net $146.

Following Wednesday's game, the series will head to Montreal for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications