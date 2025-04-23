Capitals lineup tonight: Washington’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Montreal Canadiens | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 23, 2025

The Washington Capitals will look to make it 2-0 against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday after a late game-winner in overtime by Alex Ovechkin earned them the win in Game 1.
Throughout this season, the Capitals and Ovechkin have continued to impress.
They finished first in the Metropolitan Division, posting their first 50-win season since 2017, the year before they won the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time goals leader, cementing his place in history as the most accomplished goal scorer ever.
Following the Game 1 victory, Washington will look to keep the momentum rolling ahead of what it hopes will be a deep playoff run.
Washington Capitals projected lines
Note: Lines subject to change
Forwards
- Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier
- Connor McMichael - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Tom Wilson
- Andrew Mangiapane - Lars Eller - Ryan leonard
- Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Taylor Raddysh
Defense
- Jakob Chychrun - John Carlson
- Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy
- Alexander Alexeyev - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Goalies
- Logan Thompson
- Charlie Lindgren
Powerplay
- Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Jakob Chychrun, Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson
- Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Alex Ovechkin, Rasmus Sandin
Penalty kill
- Nic Dowd, Brandon Duhaime, Trevor Van Riemsdyk, John Carlson
- Lars Eller, Tom Wilson, Alexander Alexeyev, Matt Roy
Odds for Game 2 between the Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens
Heading into Game 2 between the Washington Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens, Washington is a slight betting favorite, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as they lead the series and entered the playoffs with a better record.
On FanDuel, the Capitals are -178 favorites, while the Canadiens are +146 underdogs. On DraftKings, Washington is a -180 favorite and Montreal is a +150 underdog.
It would take a $178 bet on the Caps to win $100 on FanDuel, and a $100 bet on the Habs would net $146.
Following Wednesday's game, the series will head to Montreal for Games 3 and 4, with Game 3 scheduled for Friday.
